Benton County Health has the updated COVID boosters ready to give at vax clinics

The Benton County Health Department has a message for residents: Come get your new booster shot.

Anyone 12 years and older, with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or receiving a booster --no matter what brand-- is eligible to receive an updated booster dose.

The new booster is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but also the Omicron strain.

Benton County Health Department

There are upcoming booster clinics in Corvallis, Philomath and Monroe. Here is the schedule and details for upcoming booster events in Benton County. Vaccines available while supplies last. No appointment is needed at any of these events:

Corvallis

· Location: Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd Street

o Saturday and Sunday, October 8 - 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

o Monday through Thursday, October 10 - 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

o Drive-thru event, pedestrian/cyclists also welcome

o Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event

· Location: Oregon State University, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way

o Monday through Friday October 10 - 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

o Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event

· Location: Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Boulevard

o Sunday, October 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o Only the bivalent booster available at this event

o Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

Philomath

· Location: Clemens Primary School Cafeteria, 535 S 19th Street

o Friday, October 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

o Only the bivalent booster available at this event

o Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

Monroe

· Location: Monroe High School Commons, 365 N 5th Street

o Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

o Only the bivalent booster available at this event

o Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, and effective. No identification or health insurance is required