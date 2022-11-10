Oregonians are in for possible "respiratory trifecta" this season

Health officials are concerned about three different respiratory viruses this season: COVID-19, RSV and Influenza.

Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Health Officer with the Oregon Health Authority. “Some have been talking about a respiratory’ trifecta’ this season or a ‘triple-demic,’ but as we like to say in public health, every respiratory season is a bad respiratory season.”

Jeanne said each of these pathogens are expected to circulate at higher levels than we’ve experienced over the last two years.

Statewide, nearly 13% of those eligible have received the newest bivalent COVID-19 booster, which provides protections specifically against the predominant BA5 subvariant.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Health officials urge Oregonians to get up to date on all their vaccinations as we enter the respiratory season.

RSV is the most common cause of lower respiratory infection in infants and young children. It is transmitted through respiratory droplets and direct contact. There is currently no RSV vaccine.

But, there is a flu shot to protect against Influenza and Jeanne encourages getting one before Thanksgiving.

Screen shot from YouTube OHA presser Dr. Tom Jeanne is Deputy State Deputy State Health Officer and Deputy State Epidemiologist with the Oregon Health Authority.

Jeanne explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has “placed incredible strain” on our health care system, with RSV further straining systems. Influenza will only add to this burden. He added that good respiratory hygiene and masking indoors remain best practice prevention tactics against all three of the viruses.

