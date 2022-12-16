Holiday waste costs the planet and the purse, so simplify

This time of year is known for over-consumption. In Lane County there’s a campaign called “Simplify the Holidays,” encouraging consumers and businesses to re-imagine ways to be festive without hurting the planet or the pocketbook.

The Center for Biological Diversity finds American households generate 23% more tons of waste in December. That’s like filling 28,700 Boeing 747s with stuff and then throwing it away.

Lane County’s Waste Reduction Coordinator, Daniel Hiestand said all waste has costs. “With inflation’s dramatic rise, food prices have risen more than 10% according to the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price index,” he said. “What that means is for every Christmas cookie or hors d’oeuvre that goes into the trash, that’s lost money.”

Dan Hiestand Lane County’s Waste Reduction Coordinator, Daniel Hiestand shows off a gift of dried herbs in a reusable Mason jar.

As for holiday gift, Hiestand hopes consumers consider giving experiences instead material things. Say an evening of babysitting or a concert?

And when a business makes and sells products that can be easily repaired, like his parents’ 60 year-old toaster, Hiestand said good designs lead to both reduced material use and cost savings.

Choosing to repair something instead of buying new is a gift idea that keeps on giving. FiX iT Lane County is a place to go to get stuff fixed, mended and repaired. Hiestand says the program supports the local economy and offers a great model that sustainability can be profitable through the growing “repair movement.”

Eat Smart Waste Less has lots of tips for reducing food waste from meal planning to taking reusable storage containers to restaurants for the leftovers. There’s even a way to keep track of what is in your cupboard or freezer with the free Cozi app.

Find more waste saving tips and holiday gift giving ideas to Simplify the Holidays Waste Wise Lane County.

The Center for Biological Diversity finds American households generate 23% more tons of waste in December. That’s like filling 28,700 Boeing 747s with stuff and then throwing it away.

Lane County’s Waste Reduction Coordinator, Daniel Hiestand said all waste has costs. “With inflation’s dramatic rise, food prices have risen more than 10% according to the U.S. Labor Department’s consumer price index,” he said. “What that means is for every Christmas cookie or hors d’oeuvre that goes into the trash, that’s lost money.”

As for holiday gift, Hiestand hopes consumers consider giving experiences instead material things. Say an evening of babysitting or a concert? And when a business makes and sells products that can be easily repaired, like his parents’ 60 year-old toaster, Hiestand said good designs lead to both reduced material use and cost savings.

Lane County Wast Management /

Choosing to repair something instead of buying new is a gift idea that keeps on giving. FiX iT Lane County is a place to go to get stuff fixed, mended and repaired. Hiestand says the program supports the local economy and offers a great model that sustainability can be profitable through the growing “repair movement.”

Eat Smart Waste Less has lots of tips for reducing food waste from meal planning to taking reusable storage containers to restaurants for the leftovers. There’s even a way to keep track of what is in your cupboard or freezer with the free Cozi app.

Find more waste saving tips and holiday gift giving ideas to Simplify the Holidays Waste Wise Lane County.