Supreme Court temporarily restores nationwide access to mifepristone

A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a Food and Drug Administration rule that allows medical providers to prescribe the abortion medication mifepristone by telemedicine.

But on Monday, the Supreme Court blocked the order and temporarily restored access to mifepristone allowing it to again be prescribed remotely and delivered through the mail.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mary Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, and author of “Personhood: The New Civil War Over Reproduction.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR