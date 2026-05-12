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How a weaker Voting Rights Act impacts American voters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

Since the Supreme Court delivered a massive blow to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Republicans in the South have been working quickly to redraw congressional maps to gain an advantage in this year’s midterms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer about historical attacks to the VRA and how the law stands now without protections or majority-minority districts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom