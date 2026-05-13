An ambitious shipping carbon tax survives despite U.S. attempt to derail talks

The Trump administration is trying to kill an ambitious plan to decarbonize global shipping. But after considering other, more watered-down proposals, countries that are part of the International Maritime Organization are still going back to the original Net-Zero Framework, as it’s called, which would place a per-ton fee on greenhouse gas emissions above a certain threshold.

Naveena Sadasivam, senior staff writer at Grist, joins Here & Now with an update on how talks of adopting a framework for a carbon tax are progressing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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