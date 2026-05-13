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An ambitious shipping carbon tax survives despite U.S. attempt to derail talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

The Trump administration is trying to kill an ambitious plan to decarbonize global shipping. But after considering other, more watered-down proposals, countries that are part of the International Maritime Organization are still going back to the original Net-Zero Framework, as it’s called, which would place a per-ton fee on greenhouse gas emissions above a certain threshold.

Naveena Sadasivam, senior staff writer at Grist, joins Here & Now with an update on how talks of adopting a framework for a carbon tax are progressing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Here & Now Newsroom