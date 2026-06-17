Trump throws wrench in Congress push to fast-track confirmation of next intelligence director
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with former Director of National Intelligence Dennis Blair about President Trump’s DNI nominee Jay Clayton, whose confirmation some members of Congress had hoped to fast-track until Trump posted early Wednesday morning that the hearing was canceled in part because he wants Congress to pass election law changes.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR