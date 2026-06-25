© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court gives Trump administration go-ahead to deports Haitian and Syrian TPS holders

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 25, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling giving the Trump administration power to begin deporting Haitian and Syrian people who have been living in the U.S. legally under Temporary Protected Status. Justices also gave the administration a win on asylum, in way that could make it more difficult for people to apply for asylum.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Global Refuge, a non-profit group that bills itself as supporting refugees and migrants entering the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics
Here & Now Newsroom