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The race to fill the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's Senate seat in South Carolina

WBUR
Published October 30, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tongs talks with Seanna Adcox, the editor of the South Carolina Daily Gazette, about the tight Senate race in South Carolina.

Republican Sen. Darline Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, is up against Democrat Annie Andrews, but Graham is also facing opposition from supporters of Rep. Ralph Norman, whom she defeated in a runoff election.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics