KLCC at Oregon Country Fair
KLCC will transport you to the Oregon Country Fair on July 11-12, as we bring you the sounds and ambiance in our live broadcast from the KLCC Hot Tub. You’ll hear live music from the Main Stage acts, interviews with the musicians, and a few KLCC Presents mini-concerts played at the KLCC booth.
As usual, expect some fair flair as special visitors stop by the KLCC Hot Tub.
Listen on the radio, klcc.org, or the KLCC app! All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community tradition.
All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community event.
KLCC's 2026 Oregon Country Fair Broadcast Schedule
Thank you to our sponsors for making this live broadcast possible!
Saturday, July 11th
KLCC live broadcast runs from 1pm - 7pm
1:00 Making Movies
2:25 Asher Fulero & Friends ft. Curtis Salgado
3:30 Wolfchild (KLCC Presents)
4:05 Lechious Moore
5:45 Polyrhythmics ft. Adryon DeLeon
Sunday, July 12th
KLCC live broadcast runs from 1pm - 7pm
1:00 Bandits on the Run
2:30 Sam Grisman Project
3:45 Rosewater (KLCC Presents)
4:15 OCF All-Star Celebration of Bob Weir
Please note: The KLCC at Oregon Country Fair broadcast is a live event and therefore the performances (from the main stage and KLCC Presents) are subject to change.
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The 57th annual Oregon Country Fair kicks off this Friday along the Long Tom River in Veneta.
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The 2025 edition of the Oregon Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening after three days of live music, activities and food. KLCC brought our microphones to the fair and brings you this audio postcard featuring the sounds of the Oregon Country Fair.
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Oregon’s premier arts festival has dazzled visitors for decades with counterculture glam. Where it takes place though is on an archaeological Kalapuya site. Can the Oregon Country Fair hold the balance between tie-dyed celebration and deeper cultural respect?
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Thousands of fairgoers tread lightly on the land in the annual hippie celebration of peace and love.