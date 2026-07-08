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KLCC at Oregon Country Fair

Enjoy the sounds of 2026 Oregon Country Fair on KLCC as we broadcast live from the Main Stage on Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th.
KLCC's 2026 live broadcast from Oregon Country Fair

KLCC will transport you to the Oregon Country Fair on July 11-12, as we bring you the sounds and ambiance in our live broadcast from the KLCC Hot Tub. You’ll hear live music from the Main Stage acts, interviews with the musicians, and a few KLCC Presents mini-concerts played at the KLCC booth.

As usual, expect some fair flair as special visitors stop by the KLCC Hot Tub.

Listen on the radio, klcc.org, or the KLCC app! All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community tradition.

All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community event.

KLCC's 2026 Oregon Country Fair Broadcast Schedule

Thank you to our sponsors for making this live broadcast possible!

Saturday, July 11th    
KLCC live broadcast runs from 1pm - 7pm

1:00 Making Movies

2:25 Asher Fulero & Friends ft. Curtis Salgado

3:30 Wolfchild (KLCC Presents)

4:05 Lechious Moore

5:45 Polyrhythmics ft. Adryon DeLeon

Sunday, July 12th   
KLCC live broadcast runs from 1pm - 7pm

1:00 Bandits on the Run

2:30 Sam Grisman Project

3:45 Rosewater (KLCC Presents)

4:15 OCF All-Star Celebration of Bob Weir

Please note: The KLCC at Oregon Country Fair broadcast is a live event and therefore the performances (from the main stage and KLCC Presents) are subject to change.

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