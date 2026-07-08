KLCC at Oregon Country Fair

KLCC will transport you to the Oregon Country Fair on July 11-12, as we bring you the sounds and ambiance in our live broadcast from the KLCC Hot Tub. You’ll hear live music from the Main Stage acts, interviews with the musicians, and a few KLCC Presents mini-concerts played at the KLCC booth.

As usual, expect some fair flair as special visitors stop by the KLCC Hot Tub.

Listen on the radio, klcc.org , or the KLCC app ! All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community tradition.

All regular programming will be pre-empted for this special community event.