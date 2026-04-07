KLCC Presents
The KLCC Presents podcast brings you in-studio performances and interviews from emerging and established artists.
From local scenes in western and central Oregon to touring acts you'll hear conversations and music that might give you new insight into a favorite artist or could even introduce you to your new favorite band.
Our music hosts from across KLCC's program schedule will be your guide to intimate sounds that will make you feel like you're right inside our cozy studios.
Latest Episodes
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Anna Moss and her band brought their soulful vibes straight from New Orleans to KLCC's studio to perform a dreamy mix of Americana, folk and jazz on the Front Porch. Their dynamic blend of drums, keys and guitar sets the stage for luscious three part harmonies.Anna also sat down with Dan Plaster to discuss her journey from rural Arkansas to New Orleans. Anna Moss stopped by the KLCC studios ahead of her appearance at the WOW Hall in Eugene on Sunday, March 22, 2026.