KLCC Presents Anna Moss

Anna Moss and her band brought their soulful vibes straight from New Orleans to KLCC's studio to perform a dreamy mix of Americana, folk and jazz on the Front Porch. Their dynamic blend of drums, keys and guitar sets the stage for luscious three part harmonies.
Anna also sat down with Dan Plaster to discuss her journey from rural Arkansas to New Orleans.
Anna Moss stopped by the KLCC studios ahead of her appearance at the WOW Hall in Eugene on Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Dan Plaster has been a volunteer at KLCC since 1990. He started with a shift as an All Things Considered board operator and then paid his dues with 10 years of fill in hosting for a variety of music programs. It was on The Back Porch, with mentoring from Pete LaVelle, that Dan developed his music programming chops. It was also there that the first concepts for what would become a new program took shape. The Front Porch debuted on KLCC in 2001.