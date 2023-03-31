© 2023 KLCC

Oregon on the Record

On The Move: Transportation Projects and Upgrades in Our Region

By Michael Dunne
Published March 31, 2023
This week on Oregon On The Record, we talked with transportation experts about expansion plans, maintenance plans, and political plans to improve and enhance how we move people and goods throughout western and central Oregon.

We talked with the Executive Director about the hundreds of millions of dollars in expansion plans at Eugene Airport; we heard from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Lane County Public Works about major construction projects that will impact our highways and roads this spring and summer; we talked with the new leader of our region’s largest mass transit system – LTD – and we had a conversation with Representative Nancy Nathanson of the Oregon Legislature to learn about her efforts to bring high-speed rail to Oregon.

Each expert talked about the ways their organizations are working to ensure that a state with growing population can handle the transportation needs of today and tomorrow.

Oregon on the Record
