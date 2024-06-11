© 2024 KLCC

The KLCC Conundrum logo.
The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Oregon Counties

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published June 11, 2024 at 2:09 PM PDT
A map of Oregon.

Here’s a question for you… if you work for a nonprofit or a research institution, you might write requests for large amounts of 50-dollar bills that don’t have to be paid back.

What are we talking about?

Here’s a hint: it shares a name with an Oregon county, as does every answer on our first episode of the KLCC Conundrum!

Listen along with Paul from Eugene and let's find out how you do!

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown