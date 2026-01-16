The KLCC Conundrum - Tom Swifties

A Tom Swifty is a particular type of pun, where a statement is followed by an adverb that is a pun of that statement, attributed to the fictitious Tom. For example: "We're all out of apples and peaches," Tom said fruitlessly.
Michael from Eugene told us he likes puns... let's put that to the test.
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.