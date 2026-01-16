© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KLCC Conundrum logo.
The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Tom Swifties

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:18 AM PST
Album art for The KLCC Conundrum: Tom Swifties

A Tom Swifty is a particular type of pun, where a statement is followed by an adverb that is a pun of that statement, attributed to the fictitious Tom. For example: "We're all out of apples and peaches," Tom said fruitlessly.

Michael from Eugene told us he likes puns... let's put that to the test.

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
Latest Episodes