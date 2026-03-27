The KLCC Conundrum - Cognates

This week our quiz is all about cognates, or words that have descended from a common etymological ancestor. For example, "boutique" and "bodega" have roots in the word "apotheca," which is also where we get "apothecary." Can Shari from Springfield do some linguistic genealogy to emerge victorious?
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.