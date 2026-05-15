The KLCC Conundrum - Change a letter

This week on the KLCC Conundrum, Oregon's most puzzling quiz, it's an add a letter round; each clue will require two answers, both using the same letters with the exception of one letter that changes. For example, the fruit of an oak tree, and a strong feeling of disdain would be "acorn," and "scorn." Can John from Eugene puzzle his way through?
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.