The KLCC Conundrum - Apatronyms

German chocolate cake is an American invention named for its creator Samuel German and the Baker's Chocolate you might use to make one is named for Dr. Charles Baker. Our quizmaster calls these delightful names "apatronyms" and this week's quiz is all about them! Listen along with Paul from Eugene and see how he does.
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.