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The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Apatronyms

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:45 AM PDT
Cover art for The KLCC Conundrum - "Apatronyms"

German chocolate cake is an American invention named for its creator Samuel German and the Baker's Chocolate you might use to make one is named for Dr. Charles Baker. Our quizmaster calls these delightful names "apatronyms" and this week's quiz is all about them! Listen along with Paul from Eugene and see how he does.

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
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