The KLCC Conundrum - Band Names

This week on our quiz, every answer is the name of a music act. For example, the concept of an individual's passions being extinguished as the ultimate state of salvation is Nirvana, which is also the name of a Seattle grunge band. Does Don from Eugene have general knowledge that goes as deep as his music playlist?
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.