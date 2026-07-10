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The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - Band Names

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:45 AM PDT

This week on our quiz, every answer is the name of a music act. For example, the concept of an individual's passions being extinguished as the ultimate state of salvation is Nirvana, which is also the name of a Seattle grunge band. Does Don from Eugene have general knowledge that goes as deep as his music playlist?

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
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