The KLCC Conundrum - Idioms

This week quizmaster Forest Walker Davis has given common idioms a highfalutin translation! For example, "a clown quickly loses his fortune" is another way of saying "a fool and his money are soon parted." Languid and immutable earns victory; does Clara from Eugene have what it takes?
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.