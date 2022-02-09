Eugene uses ARPA funds toward affordable housing projects

Nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will go to four local affordable housing projects in Eugene.

The money will help cover fees and infrastructure costs. Laura Hammond is Housing Tools Analyst with the City of Eugene’s Community Development Division.

“Together those projects will provide about 255 units of new affordable housing to low and very low income households,” Hammond said. “That will include 57 units of permanent supported housing and about 70 tiny homes that people would be able to use to get home ownership equity.”

The $1.9 million in ARPA funds go to the Grove on Garden Way, The Polk 2.0, Peace Village Co-op, and The Coleman. The funding was approved by the Eugene City Council in December as part of the supplemental budget process.



The Grove on Garden Way by Cornerstone Community Housing: a new four-story building, that will include 122 affordable units targeted to low-income households including seven units for survivors of domestic violence.

The Polk 2.0 by DevNW: a new, two-story building with 12 Single Room Occupancy (SRO) units, including six permanent supportive housing units, focusing on youth entering independence from foster care and other system-engaged youth including youth experiencing homelessness and at risk of homelessness.

Peace Village Co-op by SquareOne Villages: a new tiny home village development of 70 new, permanently affordable, resident-owned homes for people with very low-incomes.

The Coleman by Homes for Good Housing Agency: a new, four-story building with 51 permanent supportive housing units in partnership with Sponsors, Inc. All units will be targeted to persons with histories of conviction.

Directing ARPA funds toward the creation of more income-qualified housing in Eugene aligns with the goals outlined in the City’s Housing Implementation Plan (HIP) recently approved by the City Council. Goals for the next five years include opening 835 new affordable homes including 263 new permanent supportive housing units.