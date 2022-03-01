Farmworker overtime proposal advances in the Oregon Legislature

Agricultural workers have long been excluded from receiving overtime pay in Oregon, but HB 4002 aims to change that. The proposal has been advancing in the state legislature. Martha Sonato, Political Director at PCUN, joins us to share why these workers deserve overtime pay. We’ll also hear from Elise Higley, the owner of Oshala Farms, on how this bill would affect her farm if it were to pass.

