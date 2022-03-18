Civic leaders share ideas on tamping down political polarization in Oregon

What happens when a community is deeply divided, evident in heated school board meetings and public comments made during city council sessions? We’ll hear from three community leaders who all recently participated in a panel on polarization hosted by George Fox University’s Civility Project. They include Kyle Palmer, mayor of Silverton; Ray Keen, president of the Rotary Club of Canby; and Rick Rogers, Mayor of Newberg, on what’s been happening politically in their communities and their efforts to bring people together.

