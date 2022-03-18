© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Civic leaders share ideas on tamping down political polarization in Oregon

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Rolando Hernandez
Published March 18, 2022 at 6:29 AM PDT
Families, staff, and community members marched in support of the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter ahead of a Newberg school board meeting Aug. 10, 2021. The school board voted to ban Black Lives Matter and pride flags.
What happens when a community is deeply divided, evident in heated school board meetings and public comments made during city council sessions? We’ll hear from three community leaders who all recently participated in a panel on polarization hosted by George Fox University’s Civility Project. They include Kyle Palmer, mayor of Silverton; Ray Keen, president of the Rotary Club of Canby; and Rick Rogers, Mayor of Newberg, on what’s been happening politically in their communities and their efforts to bring people together.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

