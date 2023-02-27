© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Springfield opens application process for interim City Councilor in Ward 4

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:04 AM PST
vacant chair.jpg
Unsplash
The Springfield City Council is looking to fill a vacant seat in Ward 4. Applications for interim Councilor are being accepted now.

The Springfield City Council is seeking an interim Councilor to serve Ward 4. The seat was vacated last month when Leonard Stoehr resigned citing plans to move out of state.

The interim Councilor must live in Ward 4, cannot be a City of Springfield employee or a candidate for more than one elective City office. Also, applicants must disclose any felony convictions.

Written applications are due by 5pm March 23, 2023. The interim position will run through December 31, 2024.

The interim Councilor application form is available here.

Paper applications are available in the City Manager’s Office during regular business hours at 225 5th Street, Springfield

Main Street Springfield.jpg
Trip Advisor
Downtown Springfield. Applications for interim City Councilor for Ward 4 are available in the City Manager’s Office during regular business hours at 225 5th Street, Springfield.

Interim Councilor Recruitment Schedule

  • February 21, 2023 – Public Hearing and Council approves vacancy process
  • February 22 – March 22, 2023 – Advertise/Recruitment Period
  • March 23, 2023 – Written Applications due to City Manager’s Office
  • April 3, 2023 – Council Work Session – Council decides by consensus the candidates for interview, interview questions and voting process
  • April 17, 2023 – Work Sessions – Candidate interviews
  • April 17, 2023 – Regular Session – Council deliberation
  • April 17, 2023 – Regular Session – Interim Councilor appointment
Politics & Government
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
