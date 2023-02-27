Springfield opens application process for interim City Councilor in Ward 4
The Springfield City Council is seeking an interim Councilor to serve Ward 4. The seat was vacated last month when Leonard Stoehr resigned citing plans to move out of state.
The interim Councilor must live in Ward 4, cannot be a City of Springfield employee or a candidate for more than one elective City office. Also, applicants must disclose any felony convictions.
Written applications are due by 5pm March 23, 2023. The interim position will run through December 31, 2024.
The interim Councilor application form is available here.
Paper applications are available in the City Manager’s Office during regular business hours at 225 5th Street, Springfield
Interim Councilor Recruitment Schedule
- February 21, 2023 – Public Hearing and Council approves vacancy process
- February 22 – March 22, 2023 – Advertise/Recruitment Period
- March 23, 2023 – Written Applications due to City Manager’s Office
- April 3, 2023 – Council Work Session – Council decides by consensus the candidates for interview, interview questions and voting process
- April 17, 2023 – Work Sessions – Candidate interviews
- April 17, 2023 – Regular Session – Council deliberation
- April 17, 2023 – Regular Session – Interim Councilor appointment