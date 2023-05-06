© 2023 KLCC

Politics & Government

Eugene is home to nation's first-ever licensed psilocybin service center

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM PDT
Woman standing in room with shelf and chair in the background
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Cathy Rosewell Jonas stands in one of the psychedelic healing spaces in her leased offices on Willamette Street in Eugene. Jonas is a master's level licensed clinical social worker and founder of EPIC Healing Eugene, the first psilocybin service center licensed in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority has granted a license to the state’s first psilocybin service center. This week, EPIC Healing Eugene got the green light to soon offer psychedelic therapy sessions to clients age 21 and older.

In 2020, voters passed Measure 109, the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. Under its rules, psychedelic-assisted therapy requires a trained facilitator in a licensed service center.

Cathy Rosewell Jonas is a clinical social worker and founder of Eugene Psychedelic Integrative Center or EPIC Healing Eugene.

“In 2021, I heard that Oregon was going to legalize psilocybin in service centers and I knew I wanted to be in line,” Jonas said.

Cathy Jonas poses before certificates and licenses on the wall.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
EPIC Healing Eugene founder completed a 300-hour psychedelic assisted therapy training and has certificates to prove it.

She completed a 300-hour psychedelic-assisted therapy training and started building a support team. Jonas said there are already 80 people on a waiting list. “The majority of the people that are coming have PTSD and trauma. Probably a good third are very depressed.”

Jonas said she has also been approached by a few people who are reaching the end of life and feel existential angst. “This is the classic stuff that has been researched for psychedelics.”

EPIC Healing Eugene will offer individualized psychedelic preparation and integration sessions. “What happens with this is you’re going to see a path. Everybody does,” Jonas said. “And ultimately, it’s up to you to walk through the door or walk on that path. But, ultimately that will happen.”

Jonas expects to open her “doors of perception” to clients in a couple weeks and could serve up to 30 people a month.

Medical insurance does not cover these assisted therapy sessions or the cost of the psilocybin medicine. The out-of-pocket cost to clients at EPIC Healing Eugene varies but it is not cheap. Jonas said price varies depending on how much medicine is taken and whether it’s a group experience or individual.

Exterior of building where EPIC Healing is located on Willamette Street.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
EPIC Healing Eugene operates out of this building on Willamette Street.

With OHA’s licensing of the first ever psilocybin service center in the state and nation, Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section Manager Angie Allbee said, “This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open.”

Anyone interested in accessing psilocybin services can learn more by going to the Access Psilocybin Services webpage, which includes:

  • The OPS Licensee Directory – This directory contains details from OPS licensees who consented to have their information published.
  • Links to required client intake documents – Clients must review and complete these with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, service centers will sell psilocybin products that were produced by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed laboratories. To date, OPS has issued three manufacturer licenses, one laboratory license, five facilitator licenses, and 84 worker permits. OPS expects to issue more licenses and worker permits in the coming months.
OHA created a psilocybin fact sheet with information about the naturally occurring compound. Even as psilocybin will soon be therapeutic option for Oregonians, it is still a Schedule I substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Image of psilocybin mushrooms growing.
Wikipedia
Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, are a polyphyletic informal group of fungi that contain psilocybin which turns into psilocin upon ingestion.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
