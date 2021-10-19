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Reedsport voters will decide this November whether to make the city's ban on psilocybin-related businesses permanent.
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The Oregon Health Authority has walked back a proposal to raise fees on the psilocybin therapy industry.
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OHSU lead researcher Todd Korthuis spoke with OPB about the first rigorous study of legal psilocybin used in the state.
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Earlier results from the May 19 primary had the ban passing by a small margin.
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As of Wednesday afternoon, Measure 2-147 was passing by a slim margin: just 7 votes.
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Voters in Philomath will decide in May whether to prohibit psilocybin-related businesses and manufacturing within city limits.
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Oregon researchers say several “magic mushroom” products sold on store shelves don’t actually contain any psilocybin.
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Psilocybin therapy can help low-income people suffering from depression, according to a new study from Oregon researchers.
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Participants in Oregon's psilocybin therapy program appear to be disproportionately wealthy, according to new state data.
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Oregon lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday that would allow some therapists, doctors and other care providers to lead psilocybin treatment for their clients.
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Oregon’s first psilocybin service centers opened around a year ago, providing psychedelic mushrooms to treat conditions like PTSD. One center in Southern Oregon is trying to increase access with group-psychedelic experiences — like a magic mushroom concert.
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The number of places Oregonians can seek therapy using psilocybin shrank substantially this election.