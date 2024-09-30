More than a dozen cities will ask their voters if they want to ban psilocybin

Oregon was the first state in the nation to legalize the use of psilocybin, often called magic mushrooms, and state officials hope to serve as a nationwide model for others to follow.

But they are having a hard time convincing some in their backyard: Sixteen cities spanning the state and unincorporated areas of Clackamas County are asking voters this November whether they should put some kind of ban, either permanent or temporary, on the use of the naturally occurring psychedelic within their jurisdiction.

In 2020, Oregon voters legalized the use of psilocybin through Measure 109. The state spent a couple of years building the program and in 2023, the Oregon Health Authority issued the first licenses for growing, testing and administering the drug. Now, there are 31 licensed service centers where people can go to access the mushrooms, and more than 350 trained staff to provide guided psychedelic experiences.

Heidi Pendergast, with the nonprofit Healing Advocacy Fund, called it a “quiet revolution.”

“The vast majority of … those clients are really coming for mental health purposes, whether it’s anxiety, depression or substance abuse and are seeing a renewed sense of hope,” she said. “[They] are really able to jumpstart their mental health journey in a new and different way.”

Sheridan was one of more than a dozen cities that voted to opt out of participating in the psilocybin program in a local measure in 2022. It was a temporary, two-year moratorium. Cale George, the city’s mayor, said he thought it made sense to go back to voters and ask whether they wanted to make the ban permanent.

Sheridan city councilors voted in favor of putting it on the ballot, partly because there was still a lot of uncertainty swirling around something so new, George said. He also noted the city has a high population of veterans and at least one city counselor noted how the programs could help people who served in the military. The Department of Veterans Affairs is in the midst of examining the use of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and psilocybin, to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I think we let the voters vote on it once, it makes sense to give them a chance to vote again,” George said.

Lauri Longfellow, city manager with the city of Nehalem, echoed Sheridan officials’ concerns, saying there are simply too many unknowns. City of Nehalem officials are asking voters whether they would like to extend their two-year moratorium for another two years.

Longfellow said city officials want to see the state finish its rulemaking process and have the terms more solidified before the city would allow psilocybin service centers. State officials said they have had their rules finalized since December of 2022, but did say they would likely be refined and updated continually.

Other cities hoping to prohibit psilocybin include the cities of Estacada, Lake Oswego, Warrenton, Seaside, Redmond, Sutherlin, Rogue River, Lebanon, Mt. Angel, Jefferson, Hubbard and Amity.

The move to ban psilocybin is not all that dissimilar to what has played out with cannabis. Oregon voters legalized cannabis sales in 2014 when they passed Measure 91. Dozens of rural counties and cities, however, banned the drug from being sold.

Angela Allbee, who manages the Oregon Psilocybin Services Section for the Oregon Health Authority, said the state has been “thoughtful and intentional” about rolling out the program and has already safely served many Oregonians. The state is working on a data dashboard that will provide more transparency on the program, such as how many people have been served, any adverse medical or behavioral reactions or any compliance issues.

Allbee said the program is working as they had hoped overall.

“It’s unfortunate people are doing permanent bans. While we understand they have the ability to do that, I think there are a lot of people that could have been served under this regulated model that will be incentivized to access psilocybin illegally and not have the support or safety,” she said.

