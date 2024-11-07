© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Psilocybin bans win big in Brookings, Sutherlin and Rogue River

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:11 AM PST
A psilocybin mushroom in a plastic baggie.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
A psilocybin mushroom awaits testing at Rose City Laboratories, March 17, 2023.

All three cities previously approved two-year moratoriums on psilocybin businesses, but those temporary bans expire at the end of this year. So, residents voted again on the future of psilocybin businesses in their cities.

As of Wednesday morning, voters in Brookings were passing the ban about 60 percent to almost 40 percent.

The ban in Sutherlin was passing almost 65 percent to approximately 35 percent.

In Rogue River, the ban was passing about 63 percent to approximately 36 percent.

Psilocybin is found in psychedelic mushrooms and used to treat mental health issues, like PTSD and severe depression. It was approved for therapeutic use in Oregon in 2020, but municipalities are allowed to govern its use within their borders.

Psilocybin businesses include service centers, the only place the drug can be legally consumed, and manufacturing operations.
Copyright 2024 Jefferson Public Radio

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Politics & Government November 2024 Electionpsilocybin
Jane Vaughan