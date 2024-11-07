© 2024 KLCC

Lebanon voters heading toward removing fluoride from their water and solidifying a ban on psilocybin businesses

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:26 AM PST
Street in downtown Lebanon, Oregon.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Lebanon has just under 20,000 residents, as of 2023.

For more of KLCC's coverage of the 2024 elections, visit our Elections page.

Voters in Lebanon are signaling they’d like to remove fluoride from their water and prohibit psilocybin businesses in town.

Oregon voters approved the use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes in 2020. Lebanon was one of many cities that enacted a two-year ban on the businesses, and brought the final decision to voters this fall.

In initial returns, 55% of Lebanon voters were against allowing psilocybin businesses, and 45% would allow them.

Sutherlin voters also voted down psilocybin, with 65% casting ballots against having those businesses in the city. And Redmond is on track to enact a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services, with nearly 56% of voters supporting the ban as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the current ballot count shows 52% of Lebanon voters want to end fluoridation, while 48% would keep it in the city’s water. Lebanon has fluoridated its water since 2001. If the majority holds, Lebanon would join cities including Portland, Bend and Eugene, which don’t add fluoride to their water.

Linn County will next update its election results on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
