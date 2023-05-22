Oregon will share a list of delinquent taxpayers online

The Oregon Department of Revenue plans to publish a list of taxpayers who owe the state $50,000 or more. Delinquent taxpayers have time to pay up before the list goes online.

The delinquent taxpayer list was approved by the legislature in 2019, but delayed by the pandemic. Oregon Department of Revenue spokesperson Rudy Owens said there are just over 3,000 individuals and businesses on the list. They’ll be receiving letters this week.

“And when those letters arrive, there’s an expectation that will motivate some of those individuals to be contacting the department and see what they can do to address their tax debts that are outstanding,” Owens said.

Owens said there’s about $785 million outstanding. That money could be going to fund state programs and services.

“It’s very important that we do what we can to ensure there is tax compliance,” Owens said. “And Oregon’s tax system does rely on taxpayers being compliant and paying what they owe to the state to support the state that supports them.”

The list is set to post online on July 14. Many other states have similar policies of posting lists of delinquent taxpayers.

