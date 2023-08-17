Labor and civil rights attorney Aruna Masih named to Oregon Supreme Court

Oregon labor and civil rights attorney Aruna Masih was appointed Wednesday as a justice to the state’s Supreme Court.

“As a practicing attorney, Aruna will bring direct and recent experience working for people — an invaluable perspective that will strengthen the current Oregon Supreme Court,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement announcing Masih’s selection. She takes the seat vacated by Adrienne Nelson, who was confirmed to the federal bench earlier this year.

Masih, who grew up in India, will be the first Indian American and South Asian justice on the state’s high court, according to the governor’s office.

Throughout her legal career, Masih has largely represented employees and labor unions. She does not have judicial experience, but told OPB during an interview she doesn’t believe that will be an issue as she joins the state’s high court.

“I am somebody who recognizes from the advocate perspective the importance of the integrity and the impartiality of the court,” Masih said. “Because when you appear before the court as a practitioner, you want for yourself to be able to be heard in a respectful manner, that the case is considered on the record that you have created, that the law is read in a fair and impartial manner. Those are the values that I wanted in judges when I was a practitioner, and those are the values that I intend to bring once I’m on the court.”

Masih has represented public employees in major Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) cases before the Oregon Supreme Court since 2003.

Masih was born in New York and moved to India with her medical missionary parents when she was 6 months old. Masih said she’s spent time working to diversify the state’s legal community through mentoring and affinity groups.

“I’ve really tried to work in the legal community in a variety of ways to try and build the pipeline to our profession and to the bench to make sure that others also have the support that they need and the access to work that they’re passionate about, because I think that in the long run that is what creates a strong and vibrant legal community,” Masih said.

Masih attended Wellesley College before earning her law degree from Tulane and Creighton universities. She’s married to a public defender in Multnomah County and attends Calvary Presbyterian Church in Portland.

While Masih was appointed by Kotek, she’ll have to run for office in May. In Oregon, justices and judges are elected to four-year terms.

