Merkley, Wyden diverge on vote to block arms to Israel

Oregon’s U.S. Senators were split Wednesday over a proposal to block weapon exports to Israel.

The resolution, introduced by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, would have disallowed the distribution of automatic rifles.

The Senate held the vote amid reports of widespread starvation in Gaza, and as a growing number of humanitarian organizations have accused Israel of genocide.

27 members of the Democratic caucus voted yes on the resolution, including Oregon’s Jeff Merkley. In a video posted to his YouTube account, Merkley said the U.S. is complicit in a strategy to starve Palestinians.

“Until every child and every mother has sufficient nutrition, America should not send a single dollar or a single bomb to the Netanyahu government," he said.

Meanwhile, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden helped defeat the resolution, joining 16 other Democrats and every Republican in opposition.

“I voted against the resolution because U.S. defense assistance is critical to Israelis’ right to defend innocent Israeli families against threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies,” Wyden told KLCC in a statement by email Thursday.

Wyden said he supported diplomatic efforts to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of turning his back on peace efforts.

The Senate also voted on another resolution Wednesday, which would have blocked the sale of bombs, as well as some other military materials and services.

This failed by a larger margin, with just 24 senators in favor. Wyden once again voted yes, and Merkley voted no.

According to OpenSecrets, Wyden received more than $1,280,000 from pro-Israel groups between 1990 and 2024. Only four other current U.S. senators received more.

OpenSecrets reports that during that period, pro-Israel groups gave Merkley just over $250,000.