Eugene-Springfield firefighter union calls for creation of a fire district

A union that represents Eugene and Springfield firefighters is calling on local leaders to begin the process of creating a fire district that would allow Eugene-Springfield Fire Department to operate more independently of the cities it covers.

IAFF Local 851 President Brett Deedon said recent issues with funding in both city budgets “bring great concern to us as a local union.”

He said creating a fire district has been discussed as an option for 30 years, and now is the time to do so. He said operating as an independent fire district would offer several advantages over the current model.

"Stability, dedicated funds not at the whim of city budgets. Clear accountability through an elected board. Operational efficiency removing duplications and boosting effectiveness. And long-term strategic planning that delivers consistent and safe service to the community," said Deedon.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC Brett Deedon (left) and three other IAFF local 851 don yellow shirts as they prepare to attend a Springfield City Council meeting on Sept. 2, 2025.

The fire department is funded through the cities’ general funds, both of which considered cuts or increasing revenues to cover that funding in recent budgets.

Creating a district would remove that funding source in favor of a dedicated property tax.

Firefighters attended Tuesday night’s Springfield City Council meeting to express their opinions on the district. They plan to do the same at an upcoming Eugene City Council meeting—likely the next meeting, though Deedon said that could change depending on how busy the department is that night.

The creation of the district would first require approval by a governance committee made up of council members and city managers from both Springfield and Eugene. It would then require votes by both city councils before going to the ballot.