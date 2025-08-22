Springfield residents: The city wants your input on the budget

The City of Springfield is working to avoid a budget crisis. A local task force recently completed a report, highlighting ways to balance an estimated annual shortfall of $4.5 million by 2027-28.

The task force’s nine recommendations included instituting a payroll tax, increasing existing police and fire levies, finding ways to retain and attract local businesses, and reducing library hours to five days per week.

The task force of 12 community members also noted that city properties have not been well maintained, and that deferred maintenance is a significant liability.

At the Springfield City Club meeting Thursday, mayor Sean VanGordon responded to concerns about cuts to the library.

“There is an opportunity for you as a library patron to really tell me," he said. "I’ll give you the decoder ring about what I’m paying attention to, which is: The library provides a lot of services. What’s the most important thing to you?”

VanGordon noted the proposals are not a final product, and it’s important to consider the context of prior budget negotiations. He said police and fire services took a cut the last time around, and library costs are being weighed this time.

Residents have several chances to give feedback on the Fiscal Stability Task Force report. Those include at the Springfield Block Party on September 5th, at a town hall at the library the evening of September 9th, and through an online survey.

Take the City of Springfield's survey in English here. Find the survey in Spanish here.

Springfield's City Council has already decided to ask voters whether to approve an expanded fire levy. The question will appear on this November's ballot.