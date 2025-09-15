Oregon Senate Republicans have a new leader

Republicans in the Oregon Senate will have a new leader when the chamber gavels in later this week.

In a move that bucks the usual timeline of leadership elections, the Senate’s 12 GOP members chose Sen. Bruce Starr, R-Dundee.

With the move, the party has tapped someone who is both a relative newcomer and legislative veteran. Starr spent 16 years in the Legislature, beginning in 1999, first winning a House seat before transitioning to the Senate. He lost a reelection bid in 2014, but returned to the chamber earlier this year, after winning the open seat formerly held by Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas.

Starr wasted no time taking on weighty issues. He became Senate Republicans’ top figure on transportation matters this year, as lawmakers worked on a new package to fund road upkeep.

Starr did not respond to inquiries about his interest in becoming leader last week.

“It is humbling, and an honor, to be chosen among my Senate Republican colleagues to serve as Minority Leader. Oregon is at a crossroads, and we know the solvency and viability of our state depends on our ability to achieve electoral and policy victories for Oregonians,” he said in a statement.

Starr assumes the role of minority leader from Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, in a move that is out of step with the timing of usual leadership changes. It continues a period of churn within a Senate GOP still reckoning with the fallout of a 2023 walkout in which 10 Republican senators lost their right to seek reelection.

And immediately, Bonham announced a striking move of his own: He is resigning from the Legislature on Oct. 5, amid rumors he is being considered for a role in the Trump administration.

“I never set out to be a politician — I just wanted to serve my community, and I’ll always be grateful for the trust they placed in me,“ Bonham said in a statement. ”I’m excited about my future, but I’ll miss the day-to-day work alongside my colleagues in Salem.”

Bonham took the reins of the Senate Republican caucus in April of last year. At the time, Republicans had just finished an even-year “short” session. They opted to swap out Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, their leader at the time, because he was unable to seek reelection and so would theoretically be hard-pressed to convince political donors to cut checks for the party in the 2024 election.

Bonham is now in the same situation that Knopp was – but the Wasco County lawmaker is opting out of the leadership role earlier in the election cycle. He did not respond to an inquiry about his plans last week.

With his departure set, Bonham announced he is backing longtime ally Christine Drazan, the House Republican leader, to fill out the remainder of his term.

That decision will ultimately be up to Republican party officials and commissioners in counties that touch Senate District 26. And Drazan is likely to have some competition.

State Rep. Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, has already launched a campaign to succeed Bonham.

Drazan, R-Canby, who is rumored to be considering another run for governor, said Monday she would “welcome the opportunity” serve out the rest of Bonham’s term in the Senate. But she also suggested that doesn’t mean another gubernatorial race isn’t in the cards.

“I remain committed to fighting on behalf of families across our state and will continue to explore all opportunities to help turn our state around,” Drazan said in a statement.

Starr’s fresh leadership will get its first test on Wednesday, when the Senate is scheduled to meet to take up a contentious tax package floated by Gov. Tina Kotek. Republican senators are expected to universally oppose the bill, but that won’t be enough to stop Democrats from passing it if the majority party can get its full 18 members in the Capitol.

A vote scheduled earlier this month had to be delayed because one Senate Democrat, Chris Gorsek of Gresham, has battled health problems.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.