Oregon governor and first lady plan trade mission to Japan, South Korea

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson will head to South Korea and Japan in October for a trade mission.

News of the couple’s first official trip overseas comes on the heels of the governor’s announcement last week directing all state agencies to halt out-of-state travel plans that are considered “non-essential.” Kotek also instructed agencies to brace for deep budget cuts.

“Oregon has long-standing, significant partnerships with Japan and South Korea; keeping those relationships stable is crucial for Oregon’s long-term economic resilience and success,” Roxy Mayer, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement.

The trade mission will be one week and cost less than $200,000, according to information from Business Oregon.

The governor’s office said the trip was being requested by Business Oregon, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Travel Oregon, and the Port of Portland. They referred questions about costs to Business Oregon.

Former Gov. Kate Brown took several trade missions, including a 12-day trip to Japan and Korea in 2022 where she promoted wine, blackberries, raspberries and the state’s semiconductor industry.

“A Governor-led mission carries unique weight, opening doors for high-level discussions and long-term partnership that would otherwise not be possible,” Kotek’s office said..

The governor announced last month that the state should prepare to lose more than $15 billion in federal funding in the coming decade.

“With federal economic uncertainty and volatile international relations, particularly in the wake of Trump-era disruption, the Governor is focused on safeguarding Oregon’s global standing and delivering real economic benefits to Oregon families,” Mayer said.

Last week, Kotek alerted state agency heads to “leave no stone unturned to save tax-payer dollars.”

Next week, lawmakers are expected to return to Salem to consider a proposal by the governor that would raise billions from tax and fee increases to help the state pay for road infrastructure, maintenance and public transit.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.