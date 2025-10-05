Circumventing court order’s intent, Trump sends California National Guard to Oregon

President Donald Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon after a judge blocked the administration from deploying that state’s guard to Portland, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom pledged Sunday to fight the move in court.

There was no official announcement from Washington that the California National Guard was being called up and sent to Oregon, just as was the case when Illinois’ governor made a similar announcement Saturday about troops in his state being activated.

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement that California personnel were on their way Sunday and called the deployment “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.”

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the Oregon National Guard in Portland to protect federal property amid protests after Trump called the city “war-ravaged.”

Oregon officials and Portland residents alike said that description was ludicrous.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland has recently been the site of nightly protests.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement Sunday morning that 101 members of the California National Guard had arrived in Oregon by plane Saturday night. More soldiers were on their way, she said.

“We have received no official notification or correspondence from the federal government regarding this action by the President,” Kotek said. “This action appears to (be) intentional to circumvent yesterday’s ruling by a federal judge.”

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson echoed those concerns that the move violates the temporary restraining order.

“This action circumvents the court’s decision and threatens to inflame a community that has remained peaceful,” Wilson said Sunday morning. “Our legal team is coordinating with our partners and will immediately pursue all lawful steps to enforce the judge’s order and protect Portlanders’ rights.”

