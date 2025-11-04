Springfield fire levy appears to be passing

Preliminary results show Springfield’s effort to expand its fire levy was passing election night, with 67% voting yes.

Springfield City Council sent an increased fire levy to the ballot after facing a shortfall and making significant budget cuts.

City officials hope the levy will help them cover the true cost of providing fire services. It was one of several initiatives proposed to provide longer-term financial stability.

If the levy passes, Springfield property tax rates will increase by 15 cents to 53 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value. The typical homeowner will pay around $100 a year.

Elsewhere in Lane County, voters appeared less inclined to support additional funding for emergency services, with a pair of levies appearing to fail in Tuesday's election.