Springfield fire levy appears to be passing

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:04 PM PST
SPRINGFIELD
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Springfield City Hall in downtown Springfield

Preliminary results show Springfield’s effort to expand its fire levy was passing election night, with 67% voting yes.

Springfield City Council sent an increased fire levy to the ballot after facing a shortfall and making significant budget cuts.

City officials hope the levy will help them cover the true cost of providing fire services. It was one of several initiatives proposed to provide longer-term financial stability.

If the levy passes, Springfield property tax rates will increase by 15 cents to 53 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value. The typical homeowner will pay around $100 a year.

Elsewhere in Lane County, voters appeared less inclined to support additional funding for emergency services, with a pair of levies appearing to fail in Tuesday's election.
Tags
Politics & Government SpringfieldEugene Springfield FirePublic SafetyElectionsNovember 2025 Election
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
