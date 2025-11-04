Pair of Lane County fire district levies appear headed for defeat

A pair of levies meant to boost funding for the Lane Fire Authority and the South Lane Fire & Rescue District appeared headed for defeat in Tuesday's Special Election.

The Lane Fire Authority asked voters to approve a larger operating levy. Officials with the district, which provides fire and emergency services to more than miles of 280 square miles of Lane County—primarily west of Eugene— told KLCC the agency's call volume had increased 20% since the last time voters approved the levy.

But in preliminary returns Tuesday evening, voters appeared to reject the proposed increase to the levy. The first returns showed the measure failing 54% - 46%, with a margin of 359 votes separating the "no" votes from the "yes" votes. Another round of results is scheduled for later Tuesday evening.

South of Eugene, a proposed doubling of a levy that funds the South Lane Fire & Rescue District was also failing in preliminary returns, by a nearly identical margin to the Lane Fire Authority's levy.

The district, which serves Cottage Grove, Creswell and surrounding areas, said the increased levy would pay for more on-duty firefighters and an additional ambulance crew. It was failing by 474 votes in the first round of results.

