Oregon governor says all remaining Oregon National Guard will demobilize by Friday

U.S. Northern Command plans to demobilize all remaining members of the Oregon National Guard by Friday, Gov. Tina Kotek announced.

The governor said Monday that 100 Oregon guard troops were in process of being demobilized, while the other 100 would remain under the authority of President Donald Trump. That shifted Wednesday after the governor’s office said Kotek received a “verbal demobilization order from the U.S. Northern Command.”

The 200 Oregon National Guard troops were first called into service by Trump on Sept. 28, over the governor’s objections, in response to ongoing protests outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland. The troop’s federalization and deployment has been the subject of several legal challenges.

“I am relieved that all 200 Oregon citizen-soldiers are finally heading home,” Kotek said in Wednesday’s statement. “They spent nearly 50 days away from their families, friends, and civilian jobs on an unnecessary mission that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.”

After Kotek’s news release, OPB contacted Northern Command, where a U.S. military press official expressed confusion over the governor’s announcement, and said 100 Oregon guard members remain federalized.

“We, U.S. Northern Command, are aware of the governor’s release and we stand by our statement,” spokesperson Rebecca Farmer said Wednesday afternoon.

Farmer pointed to Northern Command’s website, which lists the status of National Guard troop deployments across the country and said it was updated an hour before Kotek’s statement. In Oregon, it says 100 members of the state’s guard have been demobilized and are being sent to Texas to complete that process.

The remaining 100 soldiers are still in Oregon, and “remain activated,” she told OPB, and said they were trying to “untangle” Kotek’s statement.

OPB also reached out to the Oregon Military Department for clarification, which directed all inquiries about the federalized guard troops to U.S. Northern Command.

The announcement comes after a federal judge in Portland issued a permanent injunction, blocking the deployment. That decision was recently appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the emergency appeal filed Sunday, attorneys for the federal government said they were planning to extend the Oregon National Guard’s deployment.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

OPB’s Lauren Dake contributed to this report.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.