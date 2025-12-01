EWEB signs new deal with Bonneville Power Administration through 2044

The Eugene Water & Electric Board will continue to buy electricity from the Bonneville Power Administration for nearly two decades.

The utility and the federally-run electricity producer signed an agreement that will provide between $2.5 and $3 billion worth of power.

EWEB will continue to receive a similar amount of electricity from BPA as it has in recent years, according to EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski.

"The power that Bonneville provides is reliable. It comes from these hydro-electric systems that generate electricity very reliably,” said Orlowski. “It’s affordable, it’s low-cost, we actually get that power at cost. There’s not a mark-up of any kind from BPA. And it’s carbon-free."

Bonneville’s portfolio includes 31 dams along the Columbia River and its tributaries, as well as a nuclear power plant in eastern Washington.

Orlowski said Bonneville’s hydroelectric dams often generate power at cheaper rates than EWEB’s own hydroelectric facilities.