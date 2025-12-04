US Coast Guard returns rescue helicopter to Newport

The U.S. Coast Guard has permanently returned its rescue helicopter to Newport, after removing the aircraft without explanation in October. That’s according to Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who shared the news Thursday on social media.

“This is a big win to keep fishermen and the Newport community safe,” Wyden said in his post.

Some great news: I just got off the phone with the U.S. Coast Guard, who has returned the rescue helicopter to Newport and promised to keep it there. This is a big win to keep fishermen and the Newport community safe. https://t.co/z8YyNW3hB9 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 4, 2025

This comes after a judge last month ordered the Coast Guard to return the helicopter immediately while a lawsuit challenging its abrupt removal proceeds.

But according to Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, the guard is now acquiescing to the lawsuit’s demand that the helicopter be returned. Both senators were on a call Thursday with Kevin Lunday, acting commandant of the Coast Guard.

“The acting commandant assured me that they had returned the helicopter because of the court action, but they had intended to return it by the start of crab season anyway and it was back in Newport to stay,” Merkley said in a video posted to social media. “I asked him, ‘Can I tell the [Newport] Fishermen’s Wives? Can I tell the other stakeholders that absolutely the helicopter is back to stay?’ And he said ‘yes.’”

It was not immediately clear what the development could mean for the ongoing federal lawsuit, which is due for a hearing on Monday.

Community members joined by city, state and federal lawmakers raised safety concerns immediately after learning of the rescue helicopter’s relocation.

The helicopter’s removal from the Newport Municipal Airport in October came as federal contractors began making inquiries about leasing the facility. Many believed it would be turned into a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

The helicopter had been briefly stationed at the Coast Guard base in North Bend, which is nearly 100 miles south of Newport and about a 30-minute flight, prior to returning last month.

When reached by KLCC on Thursday, a spokesperson for Lincoln County said the county had no comment on the news, due to the pending litigation.

