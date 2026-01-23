Gresham family detained by immigration officers while seeking medical care for their 7-year-old

Seven-year-old Diana Crespo loves to paint and play with friends. On Thursday, Jan. 15, she suffered a nosebleed that lasted most of the night. The next morning, her parents said they were taking their daughter to urgent care at Portland Adventist Health, but they only made it to the medical center’s parking lot before they were detained by immigration officers.

Now the Alder Elementary School second grader, her father Yohendry De Jesus Crespo and mother Darianny Liseth Gonzalez De Crespo are being held at U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, according to family friends. It’s the same detention facility where 5-year-old Liam Ramos of Minnesota — whose bunny-hatted photograph in the hands of an immigration officer made nationwide headlines this week — is reportedly being held.

ICE’s detainee locator system shows Darianny Liseth Gonzalez De Crespo is located at the facility in Dilley but does not show results for Yohendry De Jesus Crespo. The locator system does not show the location of children.

ICE has not responded to questions about the family’s detention.

The family’s detainment was first reported by Noticias Noroeste. It marks one of the first confirmed instances of an entire family being detained in Oregon, according to Portland Immigrants Rights Coalition coordinator Alyssa Walker Keller.

“It’s horrific this happened, and a new unsettling dynamic to see a family unit detained like this in Oregon,” Keller told OPB.

Keller also expressed concern about the location of the detainment, Portland Adventist Health. That’s the same place where just a week before this family was detained, two people — Luis David Nino-Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras — were shot by federal officers. Zambrano-Contreras was seeking medical care at the health center on Jan. 8.

Portland Adventist communications manager CJ Anderson said Portland Adventist was unaware of last week’s detainment.

“No law enforcement agency contacted us, and we did not coordinate with any agency,” he wrote in a statement to OPB. “Adventist Health Portland is here for our community, open, available, and ready to provide care when it’s needed most. Patient care remains our priority, regardless of circumstances.”

According to Ana Linares, a friend of the Crespo family, Yohendry, Darianny and Diana came to the U.S. from Venezuela just over a year ago. Linares and her family met the Crespos en route to the U.S. from Venezuela.

Darianny’s sister told OPB the family decided to immigrate to the U.S. because of fear of reprisals from the government in Venezuela.

“Most of us who left, who emigrated, did so because of that fear,” she told OPB in Spanish.

The Crespos originally settled in Utah but in October joined Linares’ family in Gresham, fearing an increase in immigration enforcement in Utah.

Linares said the Crespo family has a pending asylum application and the couple has received permits to work legally in the U.S. They’re still in the process of obtaining a lawyer, she added.

Linares said both her family and the Crespos entered the country through a port of entry in California following an appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Linares and Darianny’s sister said another relative, Yohendry’s sister, recently traveled to Texas hoping to see the family at the detention center but was denied access.

Ana Linares Yohendry De Jesus Crespo, Darianny Liseth Gonzalez De Crespo and Diana Crespo, shown here in a photo provided by a friend of the family's, were detained by immigration officers while seeking medical care for 7-year-old Diana on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.



The Crespos have been able to speak with Linares and her husband by phone twice since their detention. They said Diana was sick with a fever for about two days between Sunday and Monday but did not see a doctor at the facility until Wednesday. She is now feeling better, Linares said.

Oregon Rep. Ricki Ruiz, the Democrat whose district includes Gresham, spoke out about the family’s detention and raised particular concern about the well-being of the child, Diana.

“Situations involving children require heightened care, compassion, and coordination, and we expect all responsible agencies to act swiftly and humanely” to make sure children are healthy and safe, Ruiz said in a statement on social media.

According to Linares, the family asked the federal officers who apprehended them to let Diana go to see the doctor but the agents refused.

Concerns about medical care in ICE detention facilities are widespread, including at the South Texas Family Residential Center, where the Crespos are being held. The National Center for Youth Law has sued the government alleging inadequate medical care and food at the facility.

In a call with OPB, Ruiz called the family’s detention “heartbreaking.” He said the idea that kids could be taken from their homes and arrested with their families while seeking medical care “is a message that we don’t want to send our children.”

The Oregon Nurses Association said it was “alarming, chilling, and deeply shameful” to detain a child and family seeking medical care.

“No parent should ever be forced to weigh their child’s health against the risk of detention,” the union said in a statement.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.