Multiple people detained, at least one injured during anti-ICE protests in Eugene

At least one woman was injured in Eugene Tuesday after federal law enforcement responded to an anti-ICE protest.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Anna Lardner spoke to KLCC after being detained during a protest at the Eugene federal building on Jan. 27, 2026.

Protesters watched anxiously Tuesday afternoon as city emergency services went in and out of the Eugene Federal Building with an empty gurney.

Witnesses told KLCC that shortly before, some protesters had been pepper-sprayed and some had been taken inside the building.

In a video posted to Reddit, a protester closely confronted federal officers who had surrounded one of the detainees, Anna Lardner. One federal agent is seen pushing two people down concrete steps.

Lardner was released with visible bruises on her face and shoulders. She told KLCC that inside, officers had sat on her legs and hyperextended her ankle.

She accused the Department of Homeland Security of targeting her for her involvement in an ongoing lawsuit over new noise rules.

“They know that people are mad," she said. "They know people are showing up to demonstrate, and they want to scare those people, so they go home.”

KLCC has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This story may be updated.

