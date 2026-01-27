© 2026 KLCC

Multiple people detained, at least one injured during anti-ICE protests in Eugene

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published January 27, 2026 at 5:18 PM PST
person holds sign up to window
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A protester holds a sign up to the window of the federal building in Eugene on Jan. 27, 2026.

At least one woman was injured in Eugene Tuesday after federal law enforcement responded to an anti-ICE protest.

Anna Lardner spoke to KLCC after being detained during a protest at the Eugene federal building on Jan. 27, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Anna Lardner spoke to KLCC after being detained during a protest at the Eugene federal building on Jan. 27, 2026.

Protesters watched anxiously Tuesday afternoon as city emergency services went in and out of the Eugene Federal Building with an empty gurney.

Witnesses told KLCC that shortly before, some protesters had been pepper-sprayed and some had been taken inside the building.

In a video posted to Reddit, a protester closely confronted federal officers who had surrounded one of the detainees, Anna Lardner. One federal agent is seen pushing two people down concrete steps.

Lardner was released with visible bruises on her face and shoulders. She told KLCC that inside, officers had sat on her legs and hyperextended her ankle.

She accused the Department of Homeland Security of targeting her for her involvement in an ongoing lawsuit over new noise rules.

“They know that people are mad," she said. "They know people are showing up to demonstrate, and they want to scare those people, so they go home.”

KLCC has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This story may be updated.
Tags
Politics & Government Immigration and Customs EnforcementProtests
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
