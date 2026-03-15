© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon law would require battery manufacturers to create statewide battery recycling program

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 15, 2026 at 7:36 AM PDT
A box of used batteries in plastic bags, with a sign that reads "Recycle your rechargeable batteries and cell phones here"
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
True Value Hardware in Eugene recycles rechargeable batteries and cell phones, as seen in this March 11, 2026 photo.

In early March, the Oregon legislature passed a bill aimed at reducing the environmental and safety hazards related to battery disposal. If signed into law, the state would join several others, including Washington, California and Illinois, with laws requiring battery producers to fund programs that collect and safely dispose of batteries.

Lane County Waste Management’s waste reduction supervisor Angie Marzano worked with peers at Metro – the Portland area’s regional government – to lay out the concept for the new battery recycling bill, citing safety as the main motivator.

“We were having landfill fires. We were having trucks, service providers, vehicles catching on fire. We were having fires in sorting facilities. all related to lithium batteries,” Marzano told KLCC. “So we knew that we had to come up with a statewide strategy for management of batteries, and we had to do it quick.”

Marzano said in 2025, there were 56 battery-related fires at the Short Mountain landfill alone. The landfill, which serves Lane County, is just south of Eugene.

If it becomes law, House Bill 4144 would prohibit batteries from being thrown out with the trash. The cornerstone of the law is that by 2029, battery makers must create and fund a Producer Responsibility Organization, or PRO, to collect and recycle, or safely dispose of, batteries. The law states that 95% of Oregonians would need to be within 15 miles of a collection site.

Marzano said today, people can bring most batteries to Lane County transfer stations, Bi-Mart stores, or many electronics stores.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was tapped to implement the law and ensure industry compliance.

The bill was approved with bipartisan support during the 2026 legislative session, and is awaiting a signature from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.
Tags
Politics & Government Lane County Waste ManagementAngie Marzanolithium batteriesRecyclingShort Mountain Landfill2026 Oregon Legislative Session
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards