To repeal or not: Sutherlin voters will soon have their say on public safety fee

An initiative on the May ballot in Sutherlin does not ask voters to approve a new tax. Instead, it seeks to repeal the city’s public safety fee.

Last May, the City of Sutherlin enacted a $9 per month fee on developed properties within the city limits. The intent was to provide revenue for police and fire departments. Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner said public safety costs have outpaced revenue and income from the fee would help fill the gap.

“We needed to start building this up, as opposed to waiting to go to a vote,” Sumner said.

But in February, a petition to repeal the public safety fee garnered enough support to be placed on the May ballot. Now, voters will have their say.

If a majority vote “yes” to repeal, Sumner said, then cuts must be made in city services and/or police and fire. “I would hate to have someone call 911 and not have someone available to respond.”

Sumner said the city has already collected the public safety fee for about a year. With the funds, she said the fire department bought a new ladder truck because the old one would not pass inspection. It cost $750,000.

“We also got police radio upgrades,” she said.

Sutherlin City Recorder Beau Hart said the citizen-requested referendum to repeal the public safety fee was taken up by the City of Sutherlin and put forward on the May ballot as Measure 10-213.

On the city’s website, some rationale for the public safety fee is provided:

“In Oregon, Measures 5 and 50 impact sustained funding of Public Safety statewide and Sutherlin is not the only city facing these budget shortfalls. In fact, there are over 66 cities and counting currently implementing a fee for public safety for the same reasons Sutherlin is facing,” the post reads.

“In Oregon, Measures 5 and 50 permanently limited how much property tax revenue a city can collect and capped the growth of those revenues at 1990’s rates, even as inflation, wages, equipment costs, and call volumes have increased over time. This creates a funding gap that makes it difficult to sustain adequate staffing, maintain vehicles, replace equipment, and respond to emergencies effectively. A dedicated public safety fee ensures a stable, predictable funding stream that is legally reserved for police services, helping the department maintain the level of safety and service the community expects,” the post reads.

Opponents of the fee include Sutherlin resident Karen Meier, who disputes the city’s explanations for general fund shortfalls.

In a social media post, Meier wrote, “Property taxes collected to support the general fund are being diverted to Urban Renewal. As an example, $279,000 was borrowed from the general fund to purchase a property on Everett Street for a truck food park. The property was GIVEN to an out-of-town contractor to establish this truck food court. Question Mayor Sumner: What's more important, a truck food court or our police/fire departments? It has also been revealed that information about this "deal" was withheld from the council before they voted 4-3 to do this 'giveaway.'"

“The public would appreciate answers to our questions. We would appreciate being consulted before you add new taxes to the citizens. We are also the victims of inflation,” Meier posted.

Sumner said any questions about the public safety fee can be directed to her at (707) 738-0500 or the Sutherlin Police Department at (541) 459-2211.

Oregon’s Primary Election is May 19.

