May Day brings protests, marches to Eugene

Several protests and marches are planned in Eugene-and many other Oregon communities—on Friday, May 1 as part of a nationwide day of protest. It's tied to May Day, which has historically served as a day of protest in support or workers' rights.

Many of the protesters at an afternoon gathering at the Wayne Morse Plaza in downtown Eugene held signs objecting to the Trump administration. Many of the protesters marched around a city block, led by a group of drummers, before returning to the plaza as the rally concluded.

Other protests are planned throughout the day, including on the University of Oregon campus and a march from Washington Jefferson Park to Eugene 4J headquarters to protest the district's recent announcement of more than 250 staff positions being eliminated.

It's the first large-scale protest in Eugene since the federal government installed a fence around portions of the federal building, which has been the site of frequent protest activity in recent months.

This story will be updated.