Oregon’s Republican challengers for U.S. House trail Bynum in pre-primary spending

This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Clackamas County Democrat, raised and spent more money in the month leading up to the May primary than any other candidate running to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Bynum represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, which stretches from the suburbs of southeastern Portland, across parts of the Willamette Valley and past the Cascade Mountains into Bend. She reported raising more than $96,000 between April 1 and April 29. She spent $138,250 in that same time period.

That’s according to the pre-primary report that congressional candidates who have spent or raised more than $5,000 had to submit to the Federal Election Commission by Thursday. That report doesn’t include the additional $12,000 in fundraising Bynum has raised in May as of Friday.

Bynum’s campaign is well-funded, with more than $2.2 million left in her campaign account as of April 29. However, her district is expected to be one of Oregon’s most competitive congressional districts. Bynum beat her Republican predecessor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, by nearly 11,000 votes in November 2024.

Patti Adair, one of the Republicans vying to take Bynum’s seat, trailed her in spending in the month before the election on May 19. The Deschutes County commissioner raised more than $23,400 in April and spent about $113,500 on her campaign in the same period — making her campaign the second-most spendy in the month leading up to the primary. Adair has about $98,000 left in her campaign account.

Behind Adair, 4th Congressional District Republican candidate Monique DeSpain spent nearly $92,600 on her campaign in April. She raised about $47,000 in that same period and has $247,000 left in her account.

Salinas and Dexter trail Bynum in fundraising in month ahead of primary

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, who represents Oregon’s 6th Congressional District, raised the second-highest amount in campaign funds last month, bringing in more than $71,400. She spent more than $63,200 last month and reported having nearly $590,000 left to spend by the end of April.

Salinas’ only challenger, former Dundee mayor and Republican David Russ, raised slightly more than $5,000 in April. He had about $5,200 left to spend by the end of April.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter, a Portland physician who represents Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, raised the third-most amount in campaign funds in the month ahead of the primary. She raised about $61,000 in April and spent more than $53,000. She reported having nearly $181,000 left to spend by the end of the month. No other candidates in her race reported fundraising to the Federal Election Commission.

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, of Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, raised nearly $47,000 in April, and she raised an additional $18,000 in the first week of May. She spent about $57,000 on her campaign in April and had about $493,000 left in her campaign account by the end of last month.

Only one of the two Democrats challenging her in the primary, Melissa Bird, filed a pre-primary report. Bird raised nearly $10,500 in April, followed by about $8,400 in spending. She had about $4,600 left in her campaign account by the end of the month.

U.S. Rep Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon’s 1st Congressional District raised more than $42,700 in April, spent about $24,500 and had more than $545,500 in her campaign account by the end of April.

No Republicans running to represent the 1st Congressional District reported their campaign finances. Only Jamil Ahmad, the Democrat challenging her in the primary, reported raising $25,000 to his campaign through a personal loan.

Republican U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, of Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, raised about $38,600 in April — the least amount of his House colleagues that month. However, he raised $14,000 in the first week of May. He spent about $49,000 in April and reported having about $1.4 million left to spend in his account by the end of last month.

Merkley substantially ahead of Republicans vying to beat him

Aside from U.S. House races, Oregon’s longstanding U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley raised the most out of all congressional candidates. He raised more than $146,000 in April alone and spent more than $241,000 in the same time period. He has nearly $6.5 million left in his campaign account.

Only two of the seven Republicans vying for his seat have reported their campaign finances to the Federal Election Commission. That includes David Brock Smith, a Republican state senator from Port Orford who raised $24,000 and spent nearly $15,800 last month. He has $32,000 left in his campaign account.

The other was Republican Jo Rae Perkins, who lost U.S. Senate elections in 2020 and 2022. Perkins raised nearly $4,000 last month and spent about $3,400. She has $1,800 left in her campaign account.