Lane County ballot return right is right at state average

With one week remaining until the May 19 primary, Lane County voters are returning their ballots at almost exactly the same rate as the state's voters as a whole.

As of Tuesday, the Lane County turnout rate was 11.36%, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's office. That compares to an 11.5% return rate statewide.

Lane County voters have a variety of races on their ballots, depending on where they live. While Oregon's primaries are "closed," all registered voters have the chance to weigh in on nonpartisan races and ballot measures, including the Watersheds Bill of Rights initiative.

As of Tuesday, the Oregon county with the highest turnout rate was Wallowa County, with a 21.88% return rate. Multnomah County had the lowest return rate at 8.51%.

Elections officials say if you’re planning to return your ballot via the mail, the time to do so is now.

That’s because the Postal Service no longer guarantees same-day postmarks. A ballot must be postmarked by Election Day in order to be counted.

Drop-boxes remain an option to return your ballot until 8 p.m. on Election Day.