After two years of city turmoil, Waldport voters are getting ballots to decide council recall

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Waldport voters will decide the fate and could put to rest once and for all whether they want to recall none, some or all six city council members.

The Lincoln County clerk’s office mailed 1,821 ballots Tuesday to active, eligible voters within city limits for a special recall election that ends July 13. Ballots must be deposited in an official drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13 or postmarked by that day if mailed.

The second attempt to recall city councilors – Greg Dunn, Susan Woodruff, Rick Booth, Jayme Morris, Michelle Severson and Jerry Townsend – comes after an initial attempt to get the recall on the ballot last July failed because signature gatherers violated state law by writing in the addresses for some who signed.

The second petition to recall the council was filed Jan. 30 with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office and the city issued the recall signature sheets to chief petitioner Tony Thimakis on Feb. 3. The recall group than had 90 days to gather at least 192 signatures per council member to qualify for the ballot. The Lincoln County clerk said on June 3 that enough signatures – ranging from 194 to 200 — had been verified to hold the election. The number of signatures is determined by the state based on the calculation of 15 percent of the 1,276 city residents who voted in the last election for governor.

Once verified, council members had five days to resign or submit a statement saying why they should not be removed. All six councilors submitted statements saying they would not resign.

Mayor Heide Lambert is not a target of the recall campaign.

Ballots sent to Waldport voters will have both the reason for demanding the recall as provided in the petition and the individual councilor’s justification for not resigning.

The city of Waldport has to pay for the election — estimated between $3,600 and $5,000.

The first election results will be released at 8 p.m. July 13 with subsequent updates on July 14, July 16 and July 20. The unofficial results will post at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and the final, official results at 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

Ballot summary

A summary of petitioners’ ballot statement for the recall goes back more than a year stemming initially from the city delving into financial issues with Waldport Beachcomber Days and then voting 6-0 to remove Lambert from office because they said she violated the city charter for directing employees. She was reinstated a month later.

The petitioners allege that the six council members:



Abused their authority April 3, 2025, by removing Lambert in violation of the Oregon Constitution;

Authorized the city manager to speak and act on behalf of the council in opposition to a court order reinstating the mayor and condoned the city manager’s public criticism of the district attorney’s decision not to file charges related to the mayor’s duties;

Failed respond to public concerns raised at council meetings for more than a year, and dismissed written and public complaints against the city manager without investigation, review, or corrective action;

Failed to supervise the city manager that resulted in delayed and incomplete projects, fiscal mismanagement and projects exceeding approved budgets without adequate reporting, declining public confidence, and failure to complete and file annual audits as required by law.

Violated the separation of governmental powers established in the city charter by permitting the city manager to exceed delegated authority, including retaliatory misuse of his position causing reputation and financial harm to residents and community organizations through accusations, including contacting employers and filing complaints with outside agencies.

The six councilors are unanimous in disputing all of the allegations in the petition. A summary of their statements for not resigning are:

Jerry Townsend, in his first four-year term, which ends in 2028:

“I respect Waldport citizens and trust them to judge my performance as city councilor. I have followed city, state and federal law, honoring a pledge I made in each term.

I have met with citizens anywhere, anytime to hear and respond to their concerns. My goal is to help improve Waldport for everyone, to be available, accountable, and to work hard for our city.

The council’s removal of the mayor for willfully violating Waldport’s city charter is an equal method to the Oregon Constitution’s right of recall. Both are legal methods of removing members of city councils. To say it is a “violation of the Oregon Constitution,” as charged in the petition is false. Oregon law (ORS 260.715) says a false statement in a recall petition can invalidate the recall itself.”

Jayme Morris, in her second, four-year term that ends in 2028:

“Serving our community is a privilege I take to heart every day. While I deeply respect the passions surrounding recent events, the claims in this petition do not reflect the facts or my commitment to our city.

The difficult decisions regarding city leadership were never personal or malicious. Faced with an unprecedented governance crisis, the council acted transparently and in good faith, following strict legal counsel to ensure our city government remained stable, functional, and aligned with our charter.

The council is actively working through longstanding challenges to get projects back on track, improve fiscal transparency and restore trust. Every resident’s voice matters, but official council actions must always be guided by objective facts and fairness, not political division. I have never condoned retaliation or overstepped my bounds. My focus remains on supporting our local businesses, protecting taxpayer dollars and moving our community forward together.”

Michelle Severson, in her first, four-year term which ends in December:

“According to this petition, six elected council members somehow united to become the greatest threat to democracy in local government history — all while attending regular council meetings, listening to residents, and trying to pass a budget.

The reality is far less dramatic. In a small town, disagreements can become highly visible and deeply personal. People will not always agree on difficult issues, but disagreement is not misconduct. The allegations stem from public decisions made through open meetings and council votes — not secret plots or wrongdoing.

Unfortunately, much of the positive work accomplished during this time has been overshadowed by negativity. That work includes a new playground, safer sidewalks for children, and important sewer and water infrastructure improvements that will benefit our community for years to come. I have approached every decision with honesty, integrity, and a genuine commitment to doing what is best for the community I love and ask voters to separate political theater from the truth.”

Rick Booth, in his second, four-year term, which expires in December:

“The residents who elected me placed their trust and confidence in my ability to represent them fairly and responsibly.

Throughout my service, I have remained committed to that oath and to serving the community to the best of my ability. A recall petition has been filed alleging that I failed in my responsibilities. I respectfully disagree with those allegations and believe they are without merit. I will not step down due to pressure from a group of individuals. Instead, I will continue to respect the democratic process and allow the voters to decide.”

Susan Woodruff, in her second council term which ends in December and has served a total of 25 years as mayor or councilor:

“This recall, based on gross misinformation, seeks to remove six councilors for not firing our city manager.

Having worked with four previous managers, I have seen considerably more progress with Dann Cutter’s management. Some of his many accomplishments include an improved water system with increased storage capacity; extending sewer to the industrial park to attract businesses; a beautiful park with attractions for all; secured the Alsea Bay Interpretive Center; brought Lincoln County’s animal shelter to town; and with a no-more-borrowing policy will pay off all city debt by 2030 or before to lower citizens’ taxes.

I can categorically say that none of the alleged mismanagement of the city or its funds is true, and in my remaining six months with you, I will continue to faithfully carry out my oath of office, adhering to Oregon’s public meeting laws, and serve you with the diligence, care, and respect the position requires.”

Greg Dunn, in his third four-year term, which ends in 2028:

“Public service often requires making difficult decisions, differing opinions, and engaging in spirited debate.

Throughout my time in office, my focus has remained on doing what is in the best interests of our city and its residents. I have helped advance projects that improved our community, including new sidewalks, larger water tanks, sewer to the animal shelter, a playground with multiple amenities – all with grant money.

I understand that not everyone will agree with decisions made by the council but disagreement alone is not a reason to abandon the responsibilities I was elected to fulfill. Unfortunately, a small but vocal group aligned with the mayor has worked to undermine and discredit the council. I have consistently spoken out against misinformation and remained committed to ensuring that residents have accurate information about issues facing our city. I believe that my willingness to challenge false narratives and defend the city and residents against costly lawsuits has made me a target of these attacks.”

What happens next?

If a councilor is recalled, the position is filled by appointment by a majority of any remaining council members — if there are enough for a quorum, according to the Waldport city charter. A newly appointed council member’s term would begin immediately and continue until Dec. 31 if the position is up for election in November’s general election, according to the charter.

If all six are recalled, an election to fill their positions would be part of the November general election. Three positions held by Woodruff, Booth and Severson are already up for election in November, as is the mayor’s position. Residents can file in August to run in the November election.

Lincoln Chronicle / Quinton Smith Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks and Deputy Abby Dorsey begin to usher Heide Lambert from the Waldport council chambers April 10, 2025 after she refused to give up the seat from which she was removed seven days earlier.

Much history

The recall was sparked by the city council’s unanimous decision April 3, 2025, to remove Lambert from office for her attempt to direct city staff in their duties, a violation of the city’s charter. The council could have chosen to reprimand Lambert for her actions. Lambert had previously served as a Waldport councilor, planning commission member and for 15 months was the city manager in Yachats.

A week after her removal Lambert defied the council’s vote, attempted to take her seat to lead a council meeting and refused to leave. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were called, and she was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct.

Facing a judge’s temporary stay and the prospect of steep taxpayer-funded legal fees, the council unanimously voted to reinstate her a month later. A year after her removal, Lambert filed a $250,000 lawsuit against the city.

Citing the mayor’s removal, supporters of the mayor including chief petitioner Tony Thimakis filed the first recall petition and began collecting signatures.

Compounding the call for a recall was the city manager’s actions surrounding the city’s severing of ties, denying a grant request and ending licenses with the Waldport Beachcomber Days organization for what the manager and council said were financial reporting issues.

